Vodafone Idea shares traded at ₹15.59 on the NSE at 10:35 am today, down ₹2.62 or 0.42 per cent. The drop follows the telecom operator’s Q1 FY 2024–25 financial results announced yesterday.

The company reported a reduced consolidated net loss of ₹6,432 crore, an 18 per cent year-on-year improvement. Revenue from operations decreased by 1.3 per cent to ₹10,508.3 crore. ARPU rose 4.5 per cent to ₹146, attributed to entry-level pack price changes.

Vodafone Idea’s 4G subscriber base grew to 126.7 million, adding 3.8 million users over the past year. The company plans to expand data capacity by 15 per cent and 4G population coverage by 16 million by September 2024.

CEO Akshay Moondra stated that current capex needs are being met through equity funds, with ongoing discussions for debt funding to support network expansion plans.