Vodafone Idea ties up with L&T for pilot project to test 5G-based smart city solutions

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) has partnered with Larsen & Toubro for a pilot project to test 5G-based smart city solutions.

The companies will collaborate to test and validate 5G use cases built on IoT, video AI technologies leveraging L&T’s smart city platform – Fusion, addressing the challenges of urbanisation, safety & security and offering smart solutions to the citizens. The pilot will be conducted in Pune.

Vi has deployed its 5G trial in a set-up of end-to-end captive network of Cloud Core, new generation Transport and Radio Access Network, in Pune city. In its initial test results Vi has achieved a peak speed in excess of 3.7 Gbps with very low latency on the mmWave spectrum band. These speeds were achieved with state-of-the-art equipment in 5G Non-Standalone network architecture and using NR Radios.

Vi has been allocated 26 GHz and 3.5 GHz spectrum in the mmWave band by DoT for its 5G network trials and use cases. Vi has also achieved peak download speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps in the 3.5 Ghz band 5G trial network with its OEM partners.

The high speed and low latency characteristics of the 5G network enables capabilities such as improved surveillance and video streaming/ broadcast to permit the evolution of 5G smart cities and smart factories. Smart City and Industry 4.0 will accelerate with 5G deployment and usher in a new era of Digital India.