Vodafone Idea to hike tariffs effective December 1

In an attempt to tide over the acute stress in the telecom sector, Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) will increase its mobile call tariffs from December 1. The move is expected to be followed by the other two private operators — Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio Infocomm — soon.
“To ensure that its customers continue to enjoy world class digital experiences, Vodafone Idea will suitably increase the prices of its tariffs effective December 1, 2019,” VIL said in a statement, without disclosing the quantum of the proposed tariff hike.
Also read: Airtel, Voda-Idea report combined loss of ₹73,000 cr
Mobile data charges in India are by far the cheapest in the world even as demand continues to grow rapidly. The acute financial stress in the telecom sector has been acknowledged by all stakeholders and a high-level Committee of Secretaries headed by the Cabinet Secretary is looking into providing appropriate relief, it said.
VIL also said it is expanding both its coverage and capacity and is on track to offer 4G services to 1 billion subscribers by March 2020.
The company also said it will continue to actively invest in making its network “future-fit” by embedding new age technologies and launching new products and services for its over 300 million customers.
