Vodafone Idea to seek board’s nod for fundraising after govt’s reform measures is known: CEO

Vodafone Idea will seek board approval afresh to raise funds after the government issued detailed guidelines on telecom reform measures, and its promoters will get a chance to participate in the fundraising round, a top official of the company said on Wednesday.

Vodafone Idea MD and CEO Ravinder Takker, told PTI that the company is gearing up to invest in the business and compete in the market.

He said when the actual guidelines come from the government, then the company will update business plans accordingly.