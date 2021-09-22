Info-tech

Vodafone Idea to seek board’s nod for fundraising after govt’s reform measures is known: CEO

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 22, 2021

Vodafone Idea MD and CEO Ravinder Takker

The company is gearing up to invest in the business and compete in the market

Vodafone Idea will seek board approval afresh to raise funds after the government issued detailed guidelines on telecom reform measures, and its promoters will get a chance to participate in the fundraising round, a top official of the company said on Wednesday.

Vodafone Idea MD and CEO Ravinder Takker, told PTI that the company is gearing up to invest in the business and compete in the market.

He said when the actual guidelines come from the government, then the company will update business plans accordingly.

Published on September 22, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

telecommunication service
Vodafone Idea Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like