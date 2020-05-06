Vodafone Idea users can now recharge from Kirana stores in Uttar Pradesh (West)

Mumbai, May 6

With only essential service outlets like kirana and medical stores remaining operational, Vodafone Idea has now enabled customers in Uttar Pradesh (West) to recharges their connections from these stores.

Vodafone Idea customers can now recharge from over 6,500 kirana outlets and medical stores across cities and towns in UP West. Vodafone Idea has been expanding the number of such outlets in the circle so that customers can access more recharge options along with their purchase of essentials, close to their homes, the company said in a statement.

This latest initiative of facilitating recharges through kirana outlets and medical stores is aimed at enhancing customer convenience for a large number of pre-paid users who are digitally unengaged, it added.

Pre-paid customers can also recharge through Bank ATMs. Additionally, Vodafone Idea is requesting digital-savvy customers to #RechargeforGood and help their friends, relatives and neighbours who are not familiar with digital platforms.

With retail outlets across the country shutd own, nearly 100 million mobile users were unable to recharge their pre-paid connections during this lockdown period.

READ THE STORY: Nearly 100 million pre-paid mobile users in India unable to recharge their connections