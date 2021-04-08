Vodafone Idea’s arm launches IoT solutions for enterprises

Vi Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), has launched integrated Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for enterprises.

The offering is designed to simplify and accelerate the digital transformation journey for enterprises. VIL will offer a secure end-to-end IoT solution that comprises connectivity, hardware, network, application, analytics, security and support, the company said in a statement.

With the pandemic-induced digital disruption, businesses increasingly transform to digital means, opting for IoT to bridge the need gap, adapt to market dynamics and the evolving consumer needs.

“Vi is a market leader in IoT and well-positioned to capitalise on future growth driven by the Government’s push towards ‘Digital India’ and ‘Smart Cities’. A trusted and valued IoT partner in the nascent industry, and with its strong foundation, Vi is helping enterprises succeed in IoT, thereby paving the way for a digitally-enhanced market in India,” Ravinder Takkar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at VIL said.

From ‘Telco to TechCo’

“The launch of Vi-integrated IoT Solutions is a strategic step towards making Vi Business - an IoT ecosystem integrator for Indian enterprises, and positioning Vi to have an Ecosystem Play driving our transformation from a ‘Telco’ to ‘TechCo’,” he added.

The telco will adopt a consulting-led engagement to support businesses in identifying their needs, design and develop the right IoT solution and implementation. It will also provide them with a tailored solution to be integrated with the best-in-class enterprise-grade IoT framework.

Vi is the largest IoT player in India and with this launch, it has further strengthened its portfolio by providing a comprehensive range of IoT solutions across industries for smart infrastructure, smart mobility and smart utilities, on its 5G-ready network. With Vi integrated IoT solutions, an enterprise can now focus on its core strength, thus simplifying and accelerating IoT innovation.

“Vi Business will be the single point of contact for enterprises so that they can fully focus on accelerating their business with the assurance that the solutions are tailored as per their needs, managed professionally, and business outcomes are delivered. As a trusted partner, Vi Business is well-placed to maximise the benefits of IoT enabled Industry 4.0 revolution in the country,” Abhijit Kishore, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, VIL said.