Vodafone India may struggle to pay AGR dues even in 20 years

Bajaj Auto to sharpen value quotient during Covid
Executive Director Rakesh Sharma says business is coming back on track though challenges remain
The future of Vodafone Idea is still uncertain with the Supreme Court putting off a decision on allowing more time to pay the AGR dues. But even if the apex court agrees to allow 20 years to make the payments, Vodafone Idea may find it difficult to compete with the cash-rich Reliance Jio.
There are multiple headwinds facing the operator. Vodafone Idea is still playing catch-up with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel when it comes to 4G network roll-out. Even if the ₹53,000-crore AGR dues have to be paid over 20 years, the operator’s balance sheet will be highly leveraged to make fresh investments into network roll-out or acquiring fresh spectrum.
It is expected that the Centre will hold 5G spectrum auction sometime next year and going by the existing reserve price for the airwaves, Vodafone Idea may find it difficult to participate in a bidding process in view of the already large debt on its books.
In this scenario, there are limited options for the operator. One option could be to increase tariff further so that it gets an average revenue per user of around ₹260 per month. That’s 1.5 times what it gets at present. That looks unlikely given that rival Reliance Jio has managed to improve its overall debt position and is under no pressure to increase tariffs.
“While we think Vodafone Idea can manage its cash flow needs till FY22 mainly on account of a two-year moratorium (FY21 and FY22) on deferred spectrum debt, we believe the company may find it challenging to service the AGR dues in case the tenure for staggered payment is short (less than 10 years).
“Beyond FY22 (when its annual spectrum debt repayment of ₹15,700 crore resumes), we believe the company’s viability will remain under a cloud without strong operational improvement and significant equity infusion. Even at ₹200 ARPU. the company would find it difficult to meet its operating and regulatory cash flow needs from FY23 onwards,” said an analyst at Credit Suisse.
Vodafone Idea on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it does not have money to even offer additional guarantees to secure a longer term duration for the AGR payout.
The only viable option for the operator then could be to sell equity stake to a financially strong investor once the court allows more time to pay the dues.
Both Vodafone Plc and Aditya Birla Group have stated that they will not infuse any more funds into the telecom company. Without fresh funding the telecom operator is as good as dead even if it gets relief from the Supreme Court in July.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Executive Director Rakesh Sharma says business is coming back on track though challenges remain
Third-gen X6 grows in size and stature; it is now highly customisable, too
While Covid-19 has had the world in a state of near paralysis, Rakesh Sharma believes that it is not as if all ...
Vespa ties up with Christian Dior for a limited edition 946 to go with matching accessories
Insurance companies, like other businesses, had been impacted by the pandemic, in terms of new business ...
Gold loans are often cheaper than the rest; also, the eligible loan amount has risen in recent times due to ...
To bring in clarity over what constitutes ‘housing finance’, address concerns over the conflict of interest ...
Investors can reduce their tax liability using set-off and carry-forward provisions
Films often choose to highlight differences through the motif of food and ‘Axone’, streaming on Netflix, is ...
The novel coronavirus crisis has diverted resources away from millions of minors who depend on the government ...
Teatr Pijana Sypialnia is adapting to the new normal in creative ways
Lavish functions in the Valley have had a Covid-19 makeover
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...