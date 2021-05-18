Vodafone India rolls out special Covid-19 relief offers for low-income customers

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) has rolled out special Covid-19 relief offers for its 60 million low-income customers, including a free ₹49 pack that comes with a validity of 28 days.
The pack offers talk-time of ₹38 and 100 MB data. As a special gesture, with this one-time offer, VIL will be extending benefits worth up to ₹294 crore to the low income group users in the country, the company said in a statement.
Additionally, VIL has also launched a new Combo Voucher RC79. This special recharge voucher provides double talk-time of ₹128 (64+64) and 200 MB of data for 28 days.
With this Vi is hopeful of enabling its customers to stay connected safely, and have access to all necessary information in these challenging times, it added.
On May 15, Reliance Jio Infocomm, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, had rolled out special initiatives for JioPhone users including free 300 minutes of outgoing calls per month for the entire period of the pandemic.
JioPhone users to get 300 minutes of free calls per month during Covid-19 pandemic
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
Reduce aerospace imports; build synergy
A global alliance of top multinational companies hopes to fast-track funding in sustainable aviation fuel
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
Companies are investing in remote talent to promote workplace diversity
A toast to a spinner, a number cruncher and a man of his word
Scrolling through Facebook, I notice a friend’s post about the toxicity of small, lighted screens. But I’m ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...