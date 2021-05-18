Vodafone India rolls out special Covid-19 relief offers for low-income customers

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) has rolled out special Covid-19 relief offers for its 60 million low-income customers, including a free ₹49 pack that comes with a validity of 28 days.

The pack offers talk-time of ₹38 and 100 MB data. As a special gesture, with this one-time offer, VIL will be extending benefits worth up to ₹294 crore to the low income group users in the country, the company said in a statement.

Additionally, VIL has also launched a new Combo Voucher RC79. This special recharge voucher provides double talk-time of ₹128 (64+64) and 200 MB of data for 28 days.

With this Vi is hopeful of enabling its customers to stay connected safely, and have access to all necessary information in these challenging times, it added.

On May 15, Reliance Jio Infocomm, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, had rolled out special initiatives for JioPhone users including free 300 minutes of outgoing calls per month for the entire period of the pandemic.

