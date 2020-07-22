Vodafone migrates all Idea postpaid subscribers to Vodafone RED

Vodafone Idea Ltd said on Wednesday said it has completed the migration of all Idea post-paid subscribers to Vodafone RED.

This consolidation is a significant step towards synergy realisations and has led to process standardisation for both the retail and enterprise customers, VIL said in a statement.

“The consolidation of Vodafone and Idea postpaid customers is a major step towards our vision of one company, one network. One of the biggest and fastest migrations in the telecom space, this has led to operational synergies and process standardisation for both our postpaid retail and enterprise customers. It enables us to provide enhanced customer experience to our postpaid users,” Vishant Vora, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea said.

The migration will enable the company to provide a consistent customer experience through self-service channels. Further, erstwhile Idea postpaid customers now do not need to go through a separate on-boarding and service experience, it added.

Vodafone Idea has integrated two networks of the two brands in 92 per cent of the districts, taking the integrated circles to 18.