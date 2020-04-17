Vymo launches WFH product for frontline agents, brokers, advisors

Porsche strikes right balance between drag and downforce
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
US-based Vymo, which offers an intelligent personal sales assistant, has launched a ‘Work From Home’ (WFH) product on existing versions of the application to help clients go live in less than 72 hours. Recognised by Gartner as a ‘Cool Vendor’ and funded by Emergence Capital and Sequoia Capital, Vymo has over a lakh users in 60-plus enterprises such as AXA, Allianz, HDFC Bank, VPBank, Sumitomo Life, DuPont, and Generali.
The WFH version is intended for frontline personnel such as agents, brokers, advisors, wholesalers, and relationship managers. It provides 24/7 secure access to necessary data through a simple app for mission-critical customer engagement without desktop/on-premise dependencies.
With the world experiencing an unprecedented crisis in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, banks, insurers, and other financial institutions are struggling to support their employees to ensure business continuity, says Yamini Bhat, CEO, Vymo. “But their customers want to be reassured of uninterrupted service during these challenging times. Hence it is now a leadership imperative to enable their teams to follow through on needs assessments, claims, collections, or renewal processes.
Vymo supports over a lakh remote users already, and this is a logical extension, says Bhat. “We are seeing very encouraging signs in several of the deployments that have gone live over the past week. This social and economic situation is unlike anything we have seen before, and so our team at Vymo is committed to helping organisations adapt to this new paradigm,” she said.
Sandeep Kumar Mishra, Senior Vice-President at Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, who led the deployment in his group, said that the team is solution-focussed and has invested time in helping his company with its adoption. “Vymo’s features are great but the ownership, flexibility, and agility of the customer teams are even better,” Mishra said. “Also, we like the emphasis on performance and KPI management. Vymo enables me to manage my team’s productivity better and turnaround the WFH challenges positively. It has become more disciplined and is able to focus on its most important customer/sales priorities.”
