Warner Bros. Discovery, a US-based media and entertainment company, will set up an International Development Centre (IDC) in Hyderabad with 1,200 employees.

The company owns TV channel brands such as HBO, CNN, Discovery, WB, Animal Planet, Cartoon Network and Pogo.

“By establishing an office in Hyderabad, Warner Bros. Discovery aims to tap into the immense potential in the Indian market and leverage the city’s ecosystem for media and entertainment,” Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao said.

The Minister is in New York as part of his US visit to drive investments into Telangana.

‘Strategic hub’

“The IDC in Hyderabad will serve as a strategic hub for Warner Bros. Discovery’s operations in India. In its first year of operation, the IDC will employ 1,200 professionals,” he said in a statement here.