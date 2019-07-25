Watch out, experts see rise in password stealing activity in first 6 months of 2019

Redmi K20 Pro:The cheapest Snapdragon 855 phone available
If you are among those who have the habit of allowing the computer to remember passwords, give permissions to auto-fill data and leave details that give access to your credit card details, you mustbe careful. Cyber security experts see a huge spurt in password stealing activity in the first six months this year.
The saved data on your computers make them a lucrative target for criminals as they could monetise the data.
The number of users targeted by the ‘stealers’ went up to 9.40 lakh in the first six months of this calendar year from six lakh in the same period last year, according to cyber security firm Kaspersky.
Password Stealing Ware (PSW), the malware designed to harvest consumers’ digital data is a major weapon in the armoury of cyber criminals.
“We detected high levels of activity by the password stealers’ in Europe and Asia. Most frequently, the malware has targeted users in Russia, India, Brazil, Germany and the USA,” Alexander Eremin, security researcher at Kaspersky, said.
One of the most widely spread Stealer Trojans was multifunctional Azorult, found in the computers of more than 25 per cent of all users who faced such problem during the period.
This malicious software steals sensitive data directly from users’ web browsers. The data that the hackers are interested in include saved passwords, auto-fill data, details regarding access to online accounts and saved payment card details. Some variants are aimed at stealing browser cookies, user files from a specific location.
In order to secure your sensitive data, the users are asked not to share passwords or personal information with friends or family as they could unwittingly make them vulnerable to malware.
“Do not post such data on forums or social media channels. Always install updates and product patches to ensure protection from the latest malware and threats,” it said.
