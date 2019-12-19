Waterfield Advisors raises $6 million in funding round

Waterfield Advisors, a multi-family office, has raised $6 million funding from a consortium of marquee investment firms and ultra-high net worth individuals.

The new investors include New York-based asset management firm Zephyr Management, TVS Capital Fund Pvt Ltd, Lakshmi Narayanan, former Vice Chairman of Cognizant and Gaurav Dalmia, Chairman of Dalmia Group Holdings among others.

The company will use the funding to enhance its advisory platform with the addition of new talent, technology innovation and expansion into select international markets. Through its global offices, Waterfield will seek to advise international family offices on their India allocations, the company said in a statement.

Waterfield, which advises more than 60 prominent Indian business families, has more than $3.3 billion Assets Under Advisory.