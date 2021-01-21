WE HUB joins with Western Digital to launch accelerator programme for women entrepreneurs

WE HUB, an exclusive incubator for women entrepreneurs, has signed an agreement with data infrastructure provider the US-based Western Digital to launch an Acceleration Programme - Technology for Women Entrepreneurs.

The programme is customised for women-led technology start-ups in India. Besides making them investment-ready, it helps them scale up their operations by giving them access to investors in India and abroad.

Selected start-ups

As many as eight start-ups have been selected from seven cities for the programme. The list comprises Aarca Research, AarogyaAI, Bioscan Research, Empiezo IT Solutions, Innogle, MedMarvel Software Solutions, Paraclete Image Labs and Edubuk.

During the 12-week acceleration programme, the short-listed start-ups will have access to mentoring from technology experts, venture capitalists and business mentors, said Deepthi Ravula, Chief Executive Officer of WE HUB.

“The idea is to provide a platform for women innovators to showcase their ideas and offer the guidance required to accelerate their business. We would like to catalyse the start-up ecosystem in the country,” Supria Dhanda, Vice-President and Country Manager (India) of Western Digital, said in a statement on Thursday.