WE Hub, a state-led incubator for women entrepreneurs, on Sunday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cyber West Sign, an Australian digital marketing agency, to promote cross-border opportunities for start-ups in both countries.

The collaboration aims to help Australian start-ups break into the rapidly expanding Indian market and vice versa, by utilising the expertise of WE Hub and Cyber West Sign in their respective markets, a press release from WE Hub said.

Through this partnership, WE Hub and Cyber West Sign will provide start-ups with access to market insights, industry networks, and resources to help them navigate the challenges of expanding into new territories, it said.

"The collaboration between WE Hub and Cyber West Sign is an excellent example of how we can leverage our respective strengths to create meaningful opportunities for start-ups in both countries," Deepthi Ravula, CEO, WE Hub, said.

The collaboration will also facilitate knowledge-sharing and capacity-building through joint events, workshops, and mentoring sessions.

"We are excited to partner with WE Hub and leverage their expertise in the Indian market to help Australianstart-ups succeed in India," said Stephen Pearson, CEO, Cyber West Sign.

WE Hub is a state-run platform for women entrepreneurs set up by the Telangana government. It supports women entrepreneurs with innovative ideas, solutions and entities focusing on emerging areas in technology and allied sectors, the release added.