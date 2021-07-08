Weathering Covid, IT exports from Kochi Infopark crosses ₹6,000-crore mark

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Despite adverse conditions across the globe due to Covid 19, the IT exports from the government-run Infopark, Kochi grew by more than ₹1,000 crore.
The export from IT companies operating here increased to ₹6,310 crore against ₹5,200 crore during the previous year. This marked an increase of ₹1,110 crore as per the figures on December 2020. At present, 415 companies are operating at various campuses inside Infopark.
Concept of space has undergone sea change due to pandemic: John M Thomas, CEO, Kerala IT Parks
More than 40 companies have started operations in the park during the pandemic. Many companies are also waiting in line. Although 18 companies either downsized their workforce or ceased operations, more companies found Infopark a great IT destination to set up operations during the pandemic. Further infrastructure developments are also progressing in a fast phase at Infopark. More than six lakh square feet of new IT space will be made available by the end of this year.
“Though Covid 19 has been a challenge, it has opened up new doors of opportunities and adaptations in the field of technology. Many IT employees who have been working outside are increasingly returning to Kerala. They see Kerala as a safe working place in the changed scenario and want to work here. IT companies in Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai have expressed interest in expanding their operations to Kerala to accommodate this workforce. This will give a new impetus to IT parks across Kerala including Infopark,” said Infopark CEO John M. Thomas.
Kerala IT Parks, Technopark staff launch Covid-19 vaccination drive
Infopark had organised a mass Covid vaccination drive for IT employees and their families to ensure a safe working environment during the Covid. Vaccination camps were also held by various companies. With this, almost all the employees who attend offices at Infopark have received the first jab of the vaccine. IT companies are working with a limited number of employees at their offices and the rest on a temporary Work from Home mode.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
They are his most precious treasure at the moment. Award winning cultivator Shreekishan Suman on growing the ...
‘Arzoo’ consolidated the legendary actor’s image as the tormented lover
The one watershed album that spurred bands to stardom and changed their fortunes forever
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...