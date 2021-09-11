Web borne threats doubled in India doubled in Q2 2021: Report

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Internet-borne threats in India witnessed a significant surge in the second quarter of 2021, as compared to the first quarter of the year, according to a recent report published by global cybersecurity firm Kaspersky.
The number of web threats in Q2 increased at by a factor of two when compared to Q1 2021. The statistics according to the recent Kaspersky Security Network (KSN) report show a concerning rise in the number of threats targeted at Indian internet users between April and July, 2021.
Between April-June 2021, Kaspersky products detected and blocked around 8.30 crore different Internet-borne cyberthreats on the devices of KSN participants in India compared to the number of threats detected in the period between Jan-March 2021, which was around 3.76 crore.
This places India in the 37th place worldwide when it comes to dangers associated with surfing the web.
Also see: CyberProof's Security Operations Centre gets CREST accreditation
While comparing the threats detected in the second quarter of 2020 and 2021, the number of threats increased almost 8 fold from 1.67 crore to 8.30 crore threats.
“Infection in this type of attack takes place when visiting an infected website, without any intervention from the user and without their knowledge. This method is used in the majority of attacks. Among them, file-less malware and social engineering attacks are the most dangerous,” Kaspersky explained in an official release.
On the positive side, the KSN report also observed a steep decrease in the local threats detected in India from the period between April-July 2021. During this time, Kaspersky products detected and blocked around 2.64 crore local incidents on the devices of KSN participants in India.
This was in comparison to the number of local threats detected in Q1 2021 that was around 3.98 crore. In Q2 2020 these threats accounted for almost 4.19 crore.
The use of local infection statistics for user computers is an extremely important indicator. Worms and file viruses accounted for the majority of such incidents. The data shows how frequently users are attacked by malware spread via removable USB drives, CDs and DVDs, and other offline methods. The reduction in local infections could also be a result of the Work from Home ecosystem, it said.
The number of attacks hosted by Indian servers were relatively lower at 17 lakh incidents that were detected in the period between April-June 2021.
Dipesh Kaura, General Manager, Kaspersky (South Asia) said, “The increase in the number of internet-borne threats targeted at Indian internet users is definitely a cause of serious concern. In just one year the cybercriminals became almost 8 times more active in targeting internet users in order to achieve great financial gains. Indian consumers are at an even greater risk due to the lack of cybersecurity awareness and cyber maturity amongst the growing number of Internet users.”
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
On his 100th death anniversary on September 11, a new book and a podcast throw light on unknown facets of the ...
On March 24, 1944, 76 Allied prisoners attempted one of the most ambitious escapes from a German prison camp, ...
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...