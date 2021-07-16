Web Werks signs ₹750-cr MoU with Karnataka to set up data centre in Bengaluru

Independent data centre provider Web Werks signed an MoU with the Government of Karnataka to set up a data centre in Bengaluru, on Friday.

Web Werks will be investing ₹750 crore in the project which will be fully operational in two years. The data centre which will be located in Whitefield, will be spread across 1.25 lakh sq ft and have a potential of up to 20 MW with further expansion possibilities. The Government of Karnataka will aid this development through facilitating required permissions, registrations, approvals, and clearances through a single window clearance.

According to Data Center Map, Bengaluru is an emerging data centre market. The city has been witnessing a demand for data-driven services, cloud/co-location and captive IT infrastructures.

“Digital transformation in India continues to accelerate with support from the Government’s ‘Digital India’ programme. Web Werks’ Bengaluru data centre will cater to the increasing demand from hyperscalers like Amazon, Microsoft, Google; and Enterprises. We look forward to providing our new customers in South India with highly reliable and scalable solutions combining hosted infrastructure, cloud on-ramp, network and security. The addition of this data centre is part of our national expansion and we are extremely happy and grateful to the Government of Karnataka for their support,” said Nikhil Rathi, CEO, Web Werks data centres.

Expansion plans

Web Werks operates three Tier-3, carrier-neutral data centres in Mumbai, Pune and Delhi NCR with a combined footprint capability of 2,25,000 sq ft. Furthering the company’s market presence, Web Werks has recently announced the launch of its second data centre in Mumbai. This will be a 12.5-MW, 1,00,000 sq ft data centre with next-generation technologies and Uptime Tier-III design.

In the hyper-connected infrastructure space, Web Werks supports a broad base of well-known brands from Enterprise, BFSI, SMEs and OTTs who require the ability to efficiently and effectively scale their online businesses.

Earlier this year, the company entered into a joint venture with Iron Mountain to accelerate its expansion plans across the country. Consequently, Web Werks’ customers get access to 18+ world-class data centre facilities across India, Asia Pacific, the US, and Europe.