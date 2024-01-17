Web Werks, a data centre company, has announced an investment of ₹5,200 crore in Telangana. The company, which already has data centres in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Delhi, opened a data centre in Hyderabad in May 2023.

The announcement was made during a meeting between Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Iron Mountain CEO William Meaney and Web Werks CEO Nikhil Rathi, at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

Web Werks, a fully-owned subsidiary of the US-based Iron Mountain, will invest ₹1,200 crore in a 10 MW networking-heavy data centre in Hyderabad. This investment is already underway.

“Web Werks will expand over the next few years by investing over ₹4,000 crore in a greenfield Hyperscale Data Centre in Telangana,” said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

“Telangana will be the top destination for data centres in India. Investors will be able to procure significant amounts of their power requirement from renewable sources. It also shows the growing trust in our new government,” said Revanth Reddy.

“We currently use 100 per cent renewable energy across our data centres globally and look forward to extending this in India,” said William Meaney, President and CEO of Iron Mountain.

