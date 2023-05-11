The Web Werks – Iron Mountain Data Centers (IMDC) joint venture has launched its first data centre (HYD-1) on its campus here on Wednesday.

The tier III-designed data centrr can support up to 5.5 MW of IT load within a 1.20-lakh square feet facility.

“The joint venture is creating a ‘String of Digital Pearls’ across the country tol enable customers scale their digital transformation strategies by deploying critical infrastructure with a global data centre provider,” a Web Werks statement said on Wednesday.

Web Werks, a Mumbai-based firm, has formed with the New York-based IMDC in 2021.

The HYD-1 data centre, which is now live twelve months after the acquisition of a standalone commercial facility, strengthens the joint venture’s presence in the South.

“The Web Werks – Iron Mountain JV will offer customers easy cloud and carrier access, driven by hyperscale demand for an improved connectivity-rich ecosystem in Hyderabad,” Nikhil Rathi, Founder and CEO, Web Werks, said.

“The new data centre will help the joint venture meet the growing demand for connected, compliant and sustainable data centre services in the region,” Mark Kidd, Executive Vice-President and Global General Manager, Data Centers and Asset Lifecycle Management, at Iron Mountain, said.

The joint venture recently launched one data centre each in Navi Mumbai (Mum-2) and Bengaluru (BLR-1).