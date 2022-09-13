Webex by Cisco gets pan-Indian universal licence

Webex by Cisco has become the first application provider to get a pan-Indian universal licence, said the company. It will now be able to provide services in all 22 circles.

A Cisco Spokesperson, in a statement, said: “This licence will enable us to offer enhanced Webex collaboration services to our partners and customers in India.”

It has already been issued the National Long Distance, International Long Distance license by the Department of Telecommunications(DoT), according to reports.

Webex by Cisco is an American company that develops and sells web conferencing, videoconferencing, unified communications as a service, and contact center as service applications.