WebPT has announced that it will set up a Global Capabilities Center (GCC) in Hyderabad with an investment of ₹150 crore. WebPT provides tech management solutions to support outpatient rehabilitation therapy.

The announcement was made during a meeting at the World Economic Forum with Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao and WebPT Chief Executive Officer Ashley Glover at Davos in Switzerland) on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum meeting on Thursday.

The 14-year-old company is based in the USA and helps the rehab therapy industry in setting up web-based systems and data-driven care.

“We are making a significant investment in the Hyderabad office in order to expand our reach, helping our members grow their businesses. It will also empower more rehab therapists to treat patients needing musculoskeletal care,” said Ashley Glover.

“Our GCC brings new operational and strategic talent to our global teams, focusing on the tools and knowledge necessary to maximise performance, revenue, and patient outcomes,” he said.

“The company will invest ₹150 crore on this project. Availability of talent, stable government and quality of life are the key reasons for the GCCs to choose Hyderabad to set up shop in Hyderabad,” he said.

