Website translator for SMEs launched

Fisker announces plan to go electric, and mass market
The Ocean will be an affordable, luxury SUV EV
Pune-based LanguageTech company, LinguaSol, has launched the Website Translator 1.0, a cost-efficient software solution for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to localise their websites and applications.
The Website Translator 1.0 addresses the need for a comprehensive translation partner for businesses through an intricately designed subscription-based language translation solution that is catered exclusively to SMEs.
“The LinguaSol software is a unique solution that can localize the UI of any website or any enterprise software in any language without modifying the source code,” said Sunil Kulkarni, the Business Head of LinguaSol, at TiEcon 2019.
He added that to reach the target audience, it is essential to have clear and concise content, which can result in the success of your online business. SME owners need to effectively and efficiently translate their entire website into other languages. But the translation process can be an immense task that could take anywhere between 6 months to a year. This is where Website Translator 1.0 can help, said Kulkarni.
The Ocean will be an affordable, luxury SUV EV
Commercial vehicles chief Girish Wagh believes total cost of ownership is the key
Had Ghosn not been arrested, would the merger have happened?
With the former Renault-Nissan boss likely to sing like a canary, the Japanese automaker has its work cut out
Choosing a 1-2 year tenure will help reinvest at a higher rate if interest rates move up
Following positive cues from the Asian markets, the Indian benchmark indices have rallied today. The Nifty and ...
With changes in applicability and disclosure requirements, the returns filing process just got more complex
The spot price of Natural Gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange broke below ₹156, a key level, last week. Thus, ...
Slaying stereotypes for 10 years now, Katja Lindeberg’s ‘clown princess’ has been holding a mirror to society
A music park combines the history of the Taiwan with its love for percussion
Different parts of Delhi have reverberated with the sounds of protests against new citizenship laws in the ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...