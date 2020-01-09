Website translator for SMEs launched

Pune-based LanguageTech company, LinguaSol, has launched the Website Translator 1.0, a cost-efficient software solution for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to localise their websites and applications.

The Website Translator 1.0 addresses the need for a comprehensive translation partner for businesses through an intricately designed subscription-based language translation solution that is catered exclusively to SMEs.

“The LinguaSol software is a unique solution that can localize the UI of any website or any enterprise software in any language without modifying the source code,” said Sunil Kulkarni, the Business Head of LinguaSol, at TiEcon 2019.

He added that to reach the target audience, it is essential to have clear and concise content, which can result in the success of your online business. SME owners need to effectively and efficiently translate their entire website into other languages. But the translation process can be an immense task that could take anywhere between 6 months to a year. This is where Website Translator 1.0 can help, said Kulkarni.