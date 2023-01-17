The World Economic Forum will set up a Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR Telangana) in Hyderabad. The autonomous non-profit organisation will focus on healthcare and life sciences.

“India has a unique opportunity to spearhead healthcare and life sciences in South Asia. C4IR Telangana will be a key player in driving stakeholder engagement, building bridges between the public sector and SMEs,” WEF President Børge Brende said.

C4IR Telangana is the 18th centre in the WEF’sFourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) network, spanning four continents.

Jeremy Jurgens, Managing Director of WEF, and Shakthi Nagappan, Chief Executive Officer of Telangana Life Sciences Foundation, signed an agreement during the forum’s annual meeting in Davos (Switzerland) on Monday.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Brende were present on the occasion.

“Life sciences is one of the priority sectors in Telangana. This partnership can leverage on the current ecosystem to further accelerate value,” Rao said.

“The new centre will accelerate product development and delivery innovation within the overall Indian healthcare system,” Shyam Bishen, Head of Healthcare, WEF, said.

As the first healthcare and life sciences 4IR centre in the region, it will facilitate and accelerate development of newer technologies, including genomics and personalised medicine.