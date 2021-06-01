WEH Ventures launches second early stage fund

Early stage fund, WEH Ventures, has announced the launch of its second fund of Rs 100 crore to continue supporting start-ups focusing on India-first problems. Fund II is a successor vehicle to WEH Ventures’ maiden early stage fund launched in 2017.

The fund plans to invest in 18-20 start-ups at an early stage and would seek to back them over multiple follow-on rounds. WEH Ventures has been the first institutional investor in the majority of start-ups it has funded so far and it aims to maintain this approach.

Investments are well underway from the second fund, Unbox Robotics, a warehouse automation start-up that uses plug & play swarm robotics to improve package sorting productivity, is one of the first. Other investments from Fund II include a DTC Brand, a Community-first app for Bharat and a gaming studio. The fund is sector agnostic and invests in solutions which are built ground-up for solving problems primarily targeting the Indian economy.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of our second fund to further progress our journey to back missionary founders who are seeking to solve India-first problems at an early stage. Spurred by the phenomenal success of our first fund, investors have reiterated their faith in us and we hope to continue to deliver compelling returns for them over a long period of time,” said Deepak Gupta, Founding Partner, and Rohit Krishna, General Partner, at WEH Ventures in a joint statement.