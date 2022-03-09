Wellcurve raises funds from Benevolent Capital

Wellcurve, a health and nutrition e-commerce platform, has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed investment round.

The round was led by Benevolent Capital and angel investor Tommy Rosen, one of the investors in Thrive Market, an organic food e-commerce platform in the US.

The New Delhi-based start-up said it would use the proceeds to expand the network of health experts on the platform and strengthen the technology to improve the user experience.

Founded in 2019 by Nikhil Mehra, Wellcurve has onboarded over 1,500 varieties of curated nutritional products from leading brands.

“Wellcurve integrates content and commerce, providing the users an ecosystem to shop for healthier food alternatives, find healthy recipes and engage with health experts,” Nikhil Mehra, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wellcurve, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The start-up registered a GMV (gross merchandise value) of ₹17 crore in the last 12 months. It raised $6,00,000 in 2021.