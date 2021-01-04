‘We’re building them as fast as we can,’ says Xbox Chief on stock shortages

Microsoft has sought assistance from AMD to meet the demand for its Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S gaming consoles.

During an appearance on a video podcast by Larry Hyrb (akaMajor Nelson), Director of Programming, Xbox Live, via VGC, Xbox chief Phil Spencer said that the tech giant was working to manage shortages.

“I get some people (asking), ‘why didn’t you build more? Why didn’t you start earlier? Why didn’t you ship them earlier?’ All of those things,” Spencer told Hyrb as quoted by TechRadar.

“It’s really just down to physics and engineering. We’re not holding them back: we’re building them as fast as we can. We have all the assembly lines going. I was on the phone last week with Lisa Su at AMD (asking), ‘how do we get more?’ So it’s something that we’re constantly working on,” he said.

Both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S gaming consoles are powered by a custom AMD octa-core processor. AMD manufactures both the GPU and the CPU for the devices.

AMD itself has been battling shortages owing to the rise in demand and the Covid-19 pandemic, according to TechRadar.

Spencer further noted that its competitor PlayStation 5 is also facing supply issues.

“It’s not just us: gaming has really come into its own in 2020,” he said.

“Obviously, PlayStation 5 is in very tight supply. When you look at the graphics cards from AMD and Nvidia, I mean there’s just a lot of interest in gaming right now and console sales are just a sign of that. Game sales are a sign of that. Hardware is in short supply, but we’re working as hard as we can. The teams are incredibly dedicated. I appreciate people’s patience as we work to build more,” he said.

“I’m incredibly proud of how the teams did. We got the consoles launched and wish we had more of them. It’s selling out too quickly. But all in all, really proud of what the teams have been able to do,” he added.

The supply shortages are likely to continue well into April 2021, as per reports.