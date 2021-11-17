West Bengal Govt launches Whatsapp chatbot

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
West Bengal’s Food & Supplies department has launched a dedicated WhatsApp chatbot to make it easier for the citizens of the State to apply for a ration card, lodge grievances and get access to other critical resources.
The chatbot will also help farmers with verified information pertaining to paddy related procurement. The bot is free to use and is available in English and Bengali.
Also see: Private hospitals not keen on West Bengal's healthcare scheme
According to a release by the West Bengal government, users need to start the chat by sending a ‘Hi’ to a dedicated number.
Claiming it to be ‘first in India’, the State government said the chat-bot is built with full service capabilities and eliminates the need for people to visit ration office in person to get their queries addressed or submit requests.
The bot is built-in with resources such as ration card application forms, tracking application, linking to AADHAR, guidance on scheduling sale of paddy, etc.
Also see: Bangalore airport, Microsoft India launch hackathon to develop app for passengers
According to Shivnath Thukral, Director Public Policy – WhatsApp India, this customised solution will be beneficial for people and help them access information that streamlines food distribution in the State.
