Twitter has been the talk of the town since Elon Musk proposed his $44 billion takeover deal. Recently, Musk took over as Twitter’s Chief Executive Officer and fired the entire board, including Parag Agarwal and Vijaya Gadde. With his new reign over Twitter, Musk levied an $8 monthly charge for ‘blue tick’ accounts.

If someone wants to opt-out of Twitter and jump on another networking site, here is a list of all the alternatives to Twitter.

Alternative social platforms to Twitter

Mastodon

Mastodon is not a specific server run by an organization, individual, or group of individuals. Mastodon moderation is run by group policies. Here, a user is not limited to a single server: you can follow people or have followers from other servers, and you can change servers, or create your own.

On Mastodon, users can post toots with a 500-word limit per post, and attach images, videos, or audio files. Hashtags are encouraged to help people find your toots, and the app is supported both on iOS and Android devices.

To sign up, head to the Mastodon site and click on the Servers link at the top of the page to opt for the server you wish to connect to. You can choose to search by topic and language. Some might let you join immediately, but others might keep you on the waiting list.

Reddit

Launched in 2005, Reddit has been a go-to app for the latest trends and news for a while now. The site is modelled off of classic message boards, divided into subgroups - subreddits, and can join whichever subreddit piques your interest — anime, Star Wars, sci-fi literature, politics, religion, and more.

In Reddit, there can be more than one subreddit handling a specific topic or a different aspect of a topic. For different subreddits, there are different rules, and moderators can kick you out anytime if there’s a regulation breach. A topic of discussion can be threaded, and users can upvote or downvote a topic or one of the entries in a topic.

Tumblr

Tumblr launched in 2007, is more of a series of blogs rather than a discussion panel. On Tumblr, users can easily scroll through the latest entries of all the people they followed, and click on any of the entries to view or participate in the discussions. Each entry offers text, image, or video; followers can also discuss the entries with attached notes. One can also re-blog on their own feed or share the entry to other services.

Discord

Discord is an invitational discussion service more than a free-to-all service. It is made up of separate servers that allow users to participate in text discussions, video and voice calls, and exchange files through an invitation link. The interface can be moulded depending on how the moderators/administrators want to handle permissions, discussions, etc.

When you download Discord, you can join as many servers you wish, and the list will appear on the left side of the screen. For example, if you are already in a server created by your company, a fan club, or a group of friends, you can easily move from one to the other as you prefer.

Facebook

Facebook, owned by Meta, is one of the most actively used social networking site in recent times.

Facebook provides users with a platform where they can upload photos, videos, their thoughts, location, and other details. People can react, comment, share a post, or even report them if it is abusive.

