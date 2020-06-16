What do consumers want from their phones?

Consumers are giving more importance to audio when it comes to their phones, according to a recent study ‘What Consumers Seek from Phones’ conducted by CyberMedia Research (CMR), in partnership with HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones.

The study “takes stock of the COVID-19 impact on changing mobile usage habits and behaviours amongst Indians.”

Users are now giving a higher preference to audio when it comes to their phones and are looking for similar features while selecting their devices as per the report.

“There is a clear undeniable shift in the way we operate, with Covid19 hastening the speed of change. There is a lot written about the increase in digital and screens; we wanted to see what else is happening in the world of a consumer in India and found that audio is ruling, for music consumption and beyond,” said Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR.

“As we move from a homebound economy to a ‘neo normal’, mobile audio will remain key for consumers – think, communication, music and content consumption or team collaboration,” he added.

According to the report, smartphone and feature phone users are now highlighting high-quality music and audio capabilities as the most important feature in their phones.

“For smartphone users, audio quality now ranks higher than their smartphone’s camera, battery life or even overall phone reliability,” the report said.

“On the other hand, battery drainage and internet consumption are two important factors that impede high music consumption on smartphones,” it added.

Here are a few things that consumers seek from their phones as per the study:

Audio leads the way

According to the study, three in every four respondents listen to music, at least once during the day apart from other audio content such as podcasts. 81 per cent of feature phone users prefer FM and MP3.

Consumers between the age of 26 to 31 showed the highest preference for listening to music. 85 per cent of respondents in that age window listen to music at least once a day. Same goes for 82 per cent of consumers aged between 18 to 25, 71 per cent respondents aged between 33 and 40 and 68 per cent aged between 41 to 50.

Freemium rules

Freemium audio content is one of the most preferred forms of content according to the report. Fremium content is content that is available for free with upgrades available as in-app purchases. One in every three users prefers freemium audio content, the report said. Average time spent on listening to music and other content was around 7 hours a week, it said.

Digital detox

According to the report, 76 per cent of the consumers felt the need for “digital detoxing” amid the pandemic.

“Three in every four users feel the need to have an additional feature phone for listening to audio content and communication. This trend is more pronounced amongst higher SECs (SEC A-84% and SEC B-78%),” it said.

“Three in every five users are likely to use feature phone over smartphone for effortless music listening and remove digital fatigue. Acceptance is higher among lower SECs (SEC C-68% and SEC D – 65%),” it added.

Lasting battery and high-quality music

With an increasing preference for audio, consumers are also looking at a long-lasting batter when it comes to preferred features for their phones. 86 per cent respondents stated that as per smartphone users the additional device should have long battery life while high-quality music was preferred by 84 per cent of consumers. 70 per cent of consumers on an average wanted a powerful speaker in their phones.

Trust is key for feature phone users

Consumers seek trust and reliability in a feature phone brand.

“Trust (84%) and reliability (78%) are what users look for in a feature phone brand,” the study said.

“Amongst consumer cohorts, feature phone users are now seeking to upgrade to better quality feature phones that promise long battery life and music storage. This is driven by the need for a potentially elevated consumer experience when it comes to listening to music on FM and MP3. On the other side, the significant digital overload with blurring work-life boundaries are pushing smartphone users to seek ‘digital detox’. As such, they are now open to a reliable companion phone,” said Satya Mohanty, Head-Industry Consulting Group, CMR.