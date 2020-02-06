What Indians asked Amazon’s Alexa in 2019

Going by what users are asking Alexa, the virtual assistant developed by Amazon seems to be receiving a lot of love and affection from her Indian user base. From being asked to play music that matches the mood of the user to creating to-do lists, Alexa now seems more a family member and less a robot to her Indian users. Alexa made her way into Indian hearts after she incorporated the Hindi language in September last year.

According to Amazon, Indian customers have interacted with Alexa millions of times every week, declaring her the “most eligible bachelorette of 2019 in India”. Recently, the e-commerce platform shared some of the questions Alexa was constantly asked.

Here is the list:

Alexa, I love you!

Bollywood has played its fair share in making Indians romantic at heart. However, confessing their love for an AI robot was rather surprising. Last year, Indians said “Alexa, I love you” once every minute.

Alexa, will you marry me?

It seems like Alexa has a plethora of options to choose from, for marriage. Alexa is loved to the extent that Indians asked her to marry them at least once every second minute.

Alexa, kaisi ho?/Alexa, how are you?

Love and care for Alexa know no bounds as Indians asked “Alexa, how are you?” eight times every minute. And, after making her debut in Hindi, Alexa was asked kaisi ho? three times a minute.

3 songs Alexa was asked to play

Alexa’s fan base asked her to play a wide variety of genres. However, Hanuman Chalisa, Baby Shark, and Lamberghini were the top three.

Alexa playing mom’s role!

Alexa became a cookery teacher imparting cooking skills to more than 1,000 people every day in 2019. Alexa also read at least one Hindi folk tales every minute.

Meanwhile, the company has launched the Echo Show 8 smart display in India. Key features of the new device are 8-inch HD screen, built-in camera with shutter, and stereo sound output. Amazon Echo Show 8 is priced at ₹12,999 and is being pre-ordered on the e-commerce site at a discounted price of ₹8,999. The device will start shipping from February 26 in the country.