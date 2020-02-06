Flight jargon
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
Going by what users are asking Alexa, the virtual assistant developed by Amazon seems to be receiving a lot of love and affection from her Indian user base. From being asked to play music that matches the mood of the user to creating to-do lists, Alexa now seems more a family member and less a robot to her Indian users. Alexa made her way into Indian hearts after she incorporated the Hindi language in September last year.
According to Amazon, Indian customers have interacted with Alexa millions of times every week, declaring her the “most eligible bachelorette of 2019 in India”. Recently, the e-commerce platform shared some of the questions Alexa was constantly asked.
Here is the list:
Alexa, I love you!
Bollywood has played its fair share in making Indians romantic at heart. However, confessing their love for an AI robot was rather surprising. Last year, Indians said “Alexa, I love you” once every minute.
Alexa, will you marry me?
It seems like Alexa has a plethora of options to choose from, for marriage. Alexa is loved to the extent that Indians asked her to marry them at least once every second minute.
Alexa, kaisi ho?/Alexa, how are you?
Love and care for Alexa know no bounds as Indians asked “Alexa, how are you?” eight times every minute. And, after making her debut in Hindi, Alexa was asked kaisi ho? three times a minute.
3 songs Alexa was asked to play
Alexa’s fan base asked her to play a wide variety of genres. However, Hanuman Chalisa, Baby Shark, and Lamberghini were the top three.
Alexa playing mom’s role!
Alexa became a cookery teacher imparting cooking skills to more than 1,000 people every day in 2019. Alexa also read at least one Hindi folk tales every minute.
Meanwhile, the company has launched the Echo Show 8 smart display in India. Key features of the new device are 8-inch HD screen, built-in camera with shutter, and stereo sound output. Amazon Echo Show 8 is priced at ₹12,999 and is being pre-ordered on the e-commerce site at a discounted price of ₹8,999. The device will start shipping from February 26 in the country.
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
It’s been a long time coming. Xiaomi’s Poco F1 was launched way back in August 2018 and for a while was the ...
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
An innovative speaker that practically puts you into the sound and music
Build a good corpus that will take care of expenses, debt repayments and investments
It is currently at the top of the return charts for three-, five- and seven-year time-frames
Measures ensure that those in the lower income bracket are left with more money
My spouse and I have savings of ₹16 lakh that would be used as down payment for purchasing a flat. The planned ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...