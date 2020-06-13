Info-tech

What you should do as staff bring back devices

K V Kurmanath Hyderabad | Updated on June 13, 2020 Published on June 13, 2020

Here is a five-point cyber security checklist for your organisation

Are you busy finalising plans to bring your employees back to work place after the three-month work-from-home phase?

It’s not simply doing some plug-and-play action to get them back onboard. You need to have a checklist to ensure there are no chinks in cyber security cover.

You need to vet almost all of the devices and the work apps that are installed on them to check for their ‘health’. You need to ‘quarantine’ them just like the States isolated and quarantined all those who enter the States at the borders.

Cyber security experts warn that organisations need to be very careful while re-integrating the devices back in the work environments.

Here is a checklist.

1) Quarantine devices

“Many organisations lost their ability to install or enforce updates for the duration of the stay-at-home order,” Chester Wisniewski, principal research scientist of cyber security solutions firm Sophos, has said.

“Consider implementing a slightly restricted quarantine LAN (local area network) to isolate these devices,” he said.

This needs to be done as IT departments catch up on procedures for checking security of the devices before allowing them into the corporate LAN environment.

A close watch would help the security experts quickly block, disconnect or isolate the devices that act funny.

2) Check integrity of devices

It is also very important to check the integrity of company owned devices as they stayed out of the premises for a long time.

Some of the employees might have allowed their children and other family members to use the devices in the free time.

The IT team should update the Operating System, while doing a full system scan using your endpoint security product.

3) Enumeration of shortfalls

It’s a good occasion to take the feedback of employees on the gaps in IT tools and applications. “Ask users to share what tools they needed to use while away that weren’t accessible or provided by IT. Use this as opportunity to learn where the gaps in your remote work strategy are and be sure to get sensitive data identified and brought back in where it can be protected and controlled,” Chester Wisniewski said.

4) Third party cloud, storage devices

Those who didn’t have access to VPN (virtual private network) access to company files might have used personal cloud services and removable storage devices.

“Organisations need to work toward the elimination of these devices as a whole, as they are difficult to encrypt and easy to lose. Help staff move any documents stored on personal devices or clouds to the officially sanctioned tools,” he said.

5) New policies

It’s a good opportunities for organisations to work on new policies and acquire more security tools to strengthen remote work.

“It will help secure remote work and maybe even cut down on the amount of work travel as we become more accustomed to online meetings,” he said.

Published on June 13, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
Cyber security
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
The rainmaker behind Mukesh Ambani’s $13-billion deal spree