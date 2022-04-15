WhatApp announces new Communities feature, to allow 32 people in group voice call

Meta owned messaging platform WhatsApp has announced a new feature called Communities that will allow admins to organise groups under one umbrella.

“Communities on WhatsApp will enable people to bring together separate groups under one umbrella with a structure that works for them. That way people can receive updates sent to the entire Community and easily organise smaller discussion groups on what matters to them,” WhatsApp explained in a blog post.

Today we're very excited to share our vision for a feature we're calling WhatsApp Communities. This is new functionality we're building to support the many organizations that use WhatsApp to communicate in a private and secure way. pic.twitter.com/LxEccdgJq8 — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) April 14, 2022

Communities will also include new tools for admins, including announcement messages that are sent to everyone and control over which groups can be included. Communities will be coming to WhatsApp later this year as a new tab in the app.

“Communities are inherently private, which is why we will continue to protect messages with end-to-end encryption. It’s early days for Communities on WhatsApp and building the new features to support them will be a major focus of ours for the year to come,” WhatsApp said in the post.

New chat features

The platform will also be introducing new features including emoji reactions. It will also be introducing a new ‘Admin Delete’ feature where group admins will be able to remove errant or problematic messages from everyone’s chats.

It is also increasing file sharing to support files up to two gigabytes to let users “easily collaborate on projects.” “We’ll introduce one-tap voice calling for up to 32 people with all new design for those times when talking live is better than chatting,” it further added. These features will be rolling out in the coming weeks.