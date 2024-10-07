Whatfix, a company enabling “userisation” of application technology, maximizing ROI on enterprise tech stacks, has announced its fourth liquidity program of $58 million. The company facilitated liquidity for employees and investors at a premium to prior Series D round valuation.

Eligible current and former employees have been allowed to liquidate a portion of their vested units, recognising their contributions.

Khadim Batti, Whatfix CEO and co-founder said, “This program reflects our commitment to both business growth and recognizing those who have been integral to our success. We’re fostering a culture of ownership and innovation by offering employees and investors to share in our growth. This program equally underscores our dedication to employees, reinforcing our employee-centricity is second to none.”

Series E funding

Whatfix recently secured $125 million in a Series E funding round led by Warburg Pincus with participation from existing investor SoftBank Vision Fund 2. The new round was raised at over 50 per cent premium, fuelling its expansion into DAP-adjacent offerings.

According to the company, over 700 enterprises, including more than 80 Fortune 500 companies like Cisco, Arrow Electronics, Schneider Electric, Avnet, Genuine Parts Company, Becton Dickinson, Autozone, Aramark, and Kyndryl, along with 100 plus technology, services, and consulting partners, use Whatfix to accelerate the ROI on their tech investments and those of their customers.

Since 2021, Whatfix has launched four new products and has been granted five patents by the US Patent Office with 18 more in the pipeline. It also doubled its workforce to 960+ employees and opened four new offices in Singapore, Germany, Australia, and India since its Series D.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit