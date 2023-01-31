With each passing day, WhatsApp aims at strengthening its platform with the latest features and changes.

In a recent blog post on Wabetainfo, WhatsApp announced that it started rolling out a longer group information feature.

The blog post states that the recent ‘longer group information’ feature is available to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.3.9 version on Google Play Store.

As seen in the screenshot, the changes are over the number of characters one can type when entering the group subject and description.

With the recent rollout, WhatsApp has increased the group subject from 25 characters to 100 characters. This update provides an easy way out for group admins when deciding on group names.

In addition, WhatsApp is also increasing the group description from 512 characters to 2,048 characters, helping the admins to add important details and information about the group, making it easier for all group participants to understand the purpose of the group, in particular when it’s linked to a community.

To note, one may be unable to enter a longer description for groups right now, even if the feature is already enabled for their WhatsApp account. WhatsApp asks its users to wait some time more.