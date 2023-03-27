WhatsApp said in a blog post that it is working on an edit messages feature for the iOS beta version of the app. The recent development is focused on a dedicated alert within the chat.

As per the screenshot shared by Wabetainfo, if a user edits a message within a chat, WhatsApp will alert other users about the same. The message will be successfully edited for other users as well. Note that if someone is using an older version of WhatsApp, the platform will roll out the feature to all versions.

With the new feature, it will be possible to edit a message within 15 minutes, and those messages will be marked with an “edited” label within the message bubble.