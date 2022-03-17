WhatsApp enables global voice note player on Android

WhatsApp has enabled the global voice note player feature for its Android users of its beta version 2.22.7.21.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.7.11: what's new?



WhatsApp is finally rolling out the voice note player when you switch to a different conversation!https://t.co/ximY9ACPS3 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 15, 2022

The feature was already out to users on WhatsApp Desktop beta and iOS.

So, how does the feature work? It allows the user to continue listening to a voice note while reading other conversations on their device. Earlier, the user had to remain on the same chat window for listening to a voice message.

“This is not limited to voice notes, but the new player is also compatible with incoming and outgoing audio files, that have received some changes recently. This feature has been rolled out to certain beta testers, and more activations will be following later,” WABetaInfo said.

WhatsApp is also rolling out a new update to the desktop beta users to manage reaction notifications. The feature is already available to beta users on Android and iOS.

Reaction notifications are available on:

- Android ✅

- iOS ✅

- Web/Desktop ✅



so maybe the ability to react to messages will be officially released very soon 🤯 https://t.co/E8479mBNWr — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 16, 2022