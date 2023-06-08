WhatsApp has announced a new HD feature for photos to enhance shared picture quality, as per Wabetainfo.

As seen in the screenshot, there will be an option HD option when sharing photos, and the option supports only when the size is large to hold on to the dimensions and original quality.

In addition, the default option is always ‘Standard quality’ for any photo. A person needs to manually select the HD option if they want to share it in high-quality.

With the new feature, a photo sent in ‘high-quality’, is tagged as a high-quality photo in the message bubble. But, this feature is only limited to photos shared within a chat.

The option is rolling out for the beta versions of the app, both on iOS and Android.

