WhatsApp chatbot solution provider, Jio Haptik Technologies Limited (Haptik), announced that it has partnered with CASHe, a finance platform to launch automated instant credit line disbursals on WhatsApp.

As per reports, the solution is powered by Haptik’s Conversational Commerce and CASHe’s AI-powered bot that matches the user’s needs and automatically provides a formal application, along with a know-your-customer (KYC) check.

A user’s details are generated and displayed based on the name entered. Users can connect with CASHe on WhatsApp at +91-80975-53191.

WhatsApp chatbot is an end-to-end solution for young professionals who can access instant credit.