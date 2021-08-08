WhatsApp head raises concerns over Apple's new Child Safety plan

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
WhatsApp head Will Cathcart criticised Apple's recently announced Child Safety plan, raising privacy concerns over the same.
"I think this is the wrong approach and a setback for people's privacy all over the world," Cathcart wrote on Twitter.
"Apple has long needed to do more to fight CSAM, but the approach they are taking introduces something very concerning into the world," he said.
"Instead of focusing on making it easy for people to report content that's shared with them, Apple has built software that can scan all the private photos on your phone -- even photos you haven't shared with anyone. That's not privacy," he further said.
Apple Inc earlier this week announced new technological measures under the umbrella of “Expanded Protections for Children.”
The tech giant will be introducing a range of new "child safety features." As part of the plan, the Messages app will use on-device machine learning to warn about sensitive content. Private communications will be unreadable by Apple, it said.
Further, new features in iOS and iPadOS will help Apple detect Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) detect known CSAM images stored in iCloud Photos.
Additionally, Apple will add updates to Siri and Search to provide parents and children expanded information and help if they encounter unsafe situations. Siri and Search will also intervene when users try to search for CSAM-related topics, Apple said.
For instance, images scanned within Messages can be reported to the parents of children. Apple will use new applications of cryptography for the feature. The iPhone will produce digital fingerprints for the images that are uploaded to iCloud Photos. If they match known images of child sexually exploitative material, those images can be reported to entities such as the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which can then forward it to law enforcement.
These features will be introduced later this year starting with the United States in updates to iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS Monterey.
These features have raised concerns among privacy experts.
The WhatsApp chief, in his statement said that the messaging platform will not adopt this system.
He further raised concerns over the "mandate to scan the private content of all desktops, laptops or phones globally for unlawful content."
Some experts, along with Cathcart have terms it a "surveillance system." Experts have argued that governments around the world can leverage such systems for government surveillance.
"This is an Apple built and operated surveillance system that could very easily be used to scan private content for anything they or a government decides it wants to control. Countries where iPhones are sold will have different definitions on what is acceptable," Cathcart said.
Apple has refuted the idea stating that the system is in now way built for government surveillance, as per media reports.
The WhatsApp Chief further questioned if the scanning software running on the phone was completely error proof. He further expressed concerns about spyware companies finding a way to exploit this software.
Separately, an open letter made rounds online with over 4,000 signatures. The Apple Privacy Letter urged the iPhone maker to “reconsider its technology rollout," citing statements from privacy experts and organisations.
Apple, in a media briefing on Friday said that the system will be rolled out to other countries depending on the laws of each country where it operates.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The offer values the company at a price to revenue of 30 times and EV/ revenue of 27 times
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Rijula Das’s debut novel is a hard-hitting portrayal of life and death in the red light district
World Heritage Site tag brings droves of tourists to sleepy Palampet, where the shrine is located
Pandemic has hit women entrepreneurs badly — but help is at hand
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...