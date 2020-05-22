WhatsApp is testing a new feature that lets users add contacts using a QR Code: Report

WhatsApp will gradually roll out the feature to all its beta users in the coming days. However, the iOS beta rollout is currently closed, the report said.

The feature is available for all Android beta users starting today. They will need to update to the 2.20.171 version of WhatsApp. The feature may be available for previous versions as well. However, it is recommended that users download the latest beta version from the Google PlayStore for testing.

An important thing to note here is that users will be sharing their WhatsApp phone number with other users when they share their QR code. If at all the user wishes to change their QR Code to prevent other users from adding their WhatsApp contact, they can revoke their QR code and invite link immediately. They can do this for an unlimited number of times as per the report.

Users can access their personal QR Code from WhatsApp settings. They can then share this QR code with other people who can add the users in a quicker manner.

The QR code support feature was spotted by WABetaInfo that reported that the feature is now available through a server-side update for the 2.20.171 version of the Facebook-owned messaging app. This feature was under development and the platform has begun rolling out the feature for beta testers starting.

