WhatsApp launches dedicated ‘Safety in India’ resource hub for users

WhatsApp on Tuesday launched a dedicated ‘Safety in India’ resource hub highlighting a host of safety measures and processes on the platform to help users take control of their online safety. The launch of the resource hub comes after the Meta owned messaging platform’s week long campaign, ‘#TakeCharge’ to promote safe use of the internet.

“The resource hub explores several important topics around online safety, privacy and security, debunks common myths, in addition to creating awareness on how users can safeguard themselves from potential cyber scams in today’s digitally connected world,” WhatsApp said in an official release.

The page is available on https://faq.whatsapp.com/general/safety-in-india/?lang=en .

It highlights a host of features and measures including end to end encrypted messaging and backup, admin controls, two step verification, forward limits, etc. Through the ‘Safety in India’ hub, the platform is aiming to build awareness about the various safety measures and in-built product features that empower users to take control of their safety while using the service.

“The resource hub also highlights advanced technology that WhatsApp deploys along with. India specific processes that help prevent the spread of misinformation and any form of abuse on the platform,” it said.

Abhijit Bose, Head of India, WhatsApp, said, “Safety of our users is at the core of everything we do at WhatsApp and launching a dedicated ‘Safety in India’ resource hub is a way of reiterating our commitment to educating and empowering users to take control of their online safety.”

“Over the years we have made significant product changes to help enhance user security and privacy. Besides continuous product innovations, we have also consistently invested in state-of-the-art technology, artificial intelligence, data scientists, experts, and in processes, to support user safety. We hope this resource will equip users with the information they need to safeguard their privacy and navigate the internet safely,” said Bose.