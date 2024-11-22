Messaging services provider, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature in which users can transcribe their voice messages into text, and the company is rolling out the feature in various languages in the coming weeks.

“You’re on the move, in a loud place, or you receive a long voice message that you just can’t stop and listen. For those moments we’re excited to introduce voice message transcripts. Voice messages can be transcribed into text to help you keep up with conversations no matter what you’re doing,” the Meta-owned company said in a statement.

Sending a voice message makes connecting with friends and family even more personal, the company said adding that transcripts are generated on the user’s device so that no one else, not even WhatsApp, can hear or read the personal messages.

“Transcripts are rolling out globally over the coming weeks with a few select languages to start though we plan to add more over the coming months,” the Mark Zuckerberg owned company said.

To get started, the users can go to Settings > Chats > Voice message transcripts to easily turn transcriptions on or off and select the transcript language.

“You can transcribe a voice message by long pressing on the message and tapping on ‘transcribe’. We’re excited to build on this experience and make it even better and more seamless,” the company added.

According to experts, tracking the sector, WhatsApp has been launching such user-friendly features that has attracted several users in India, where the company has the largest market with more than 500 million monthly active subscribers.

WhatsApp’s video calls also recently got a major upgrade in which users can filter and custom backgrounds, to personalise their calls, just like in other service providers like Microsoft Teams or Zoom calls.

WhatsApp also launched a new feature earlier this month where it automatically saves unfinished messages as drafts, so user can continue to type where they left off.

Earlier this month, the company introduced a new feature that automatically saves unfinished messages as drafts, so you can pick up right where you left off.