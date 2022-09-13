WhatsApp now lets you edit text

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is reportedly testing ‘Edit Message’ feature for its desktop app. In a blogpost by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp’s edit message feature for desktop app is under development and is not yet available to desktop beta testers.

Edit Message feature for WhatsApp desktop app

Earlier in May, WhatsApp tweaked about the edit message feature. In a screenshot shared by WhatsApp, a new view lets users enter a text that will be replaced with the original message that has been already sent. As the feature is under testing, the details about the time window for global rollout is unknown.