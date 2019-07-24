WhatsApp partners with Indian School of Public Policy for privacy education

WhatsApp on Wednesday announced a partnership with the Indian School of Public Policy(ISPP) to organise design workskhops for the students of the insitute.

Many students at ISPP are public policy advocates for companies like WhatsApp, Facebook and Uber.

The partnership will bring a series of day-long design workshops or 'design jams' starting with the first workshop on September 17. It will explore the importance and practice of privacy-centric design to help technology have an impact on the society.

"We believe our partnership with ISPP will help future policy makers understand that designing products with privacy as a core tenet helps deliver the fundamental right to privacy people should have in today's digital world," said Will Cathcart, global head for WhatsApp, who was in Mumbai to meet startups and small businesses.

The workshops will be co-hosted by TTC Labs which was founded by Facebook.