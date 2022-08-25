WhatsApp: Profile pictures to soon show up in group chats

In recent times, WhatsApp is seen to be releasing new features to improve its user interface. WhatsApp is working on another new feature that will display profile photos of group participants within group chats.

Screen shot of “profile picture” appearing beside incoming chats in “group chat”.

WhatsApp posted a screen shot of its new feature on its official blog, WABetaInfo. The company brought a feature that has been “requested for a long time: profile photos of group participants”. The new feature will show profile pictures next to incoming messages in a group chat by default and there will not be any option to change it.

As per WABetaInfo report, the new update is still under test, and will be available for the 22.18.0.72 version.

Earlier to this, WhatsApp also rolled out “reaction preview” within the chat list. The update is accessible to some beta users.