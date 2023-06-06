WhatsApp has announced that it is rolling out a new calling button within the chat header for the app’s beta version for iOS.

As seens in this screenshot below, a new redesigned icon will be shown in group chats when the feature will be enabled for WhatsApp account.

The new button displays a context menu, allowing group participants to choose whether to make an audio or video call.

If a video call button along with a plus sign above the icon is available, it means the feature is enabled.

Also read WhatsApp to roll out redesigned keyboard

The new calling button is available to some beta testers for WhatsApp beta for iOS, and is rolling out to even more people over the coming weeks.

Also read:Top 5 latest WhatsApp features