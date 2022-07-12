WhatsApp replies get more emoji reactions

WhatsApp has tweeted that users can now react to replies with the entire range of emojis, instead of just the six that were available so far.

Since you asked…



... all emoji Reactions are here! We're feeling 🤩😎🙌🤸🎉💚 about it.



Starting to roll out now to Android and iOS pic.twitter.com/Opk7x0n0VP — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 11, 2022

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the announcement on Facebook, ”We’re rolling out the ability to use any emoji as a reaction on WhatsApp. Some of my favorites: 🤖🍟🏄‍♂️😎💯👊”.

Like before, the emojis can be accessed with a long-press over the chosen reply. Emojis like the face with peeking eye, saluting face and more are available.

The additional emojis were rolled out for Meta social-messaging app Messenger in 2017. The expanded reaction feature will be available to all WhatsApp users in the coming weeks.