WhatsApp rolls out ‘Dark’ Mode for iOs and Android users worldwide

After a few months of beta testing for users, WhatsApp finally introduced Dark Mode for users across the globe on both iOS and Android platforms.

“Finally. Dark mode on WhatsApp. #DarkMode,” WhatsApp Inc tweeted from their official account sharing a video promoting the feature.

The company further shared a glimpse of the feature with instructions on how to enable it on the phone in a blog post published on its official website.

“We are very excited to update WhatsApp with the most requested feature from our users everywhere - dark mode. Dark mode for WhatsApp offers a fresh look at a familiar experience. It’s designed to reduce eye strain in low light environments. And we hope it helps prevent those awkward moments where your phone lights up the room,” it said.

Steps to enable the dark mode

Users can enable the dark mode from ‘WhatsApp Settings’. Users of Android 9 and versions below it can head on to the ‘Chats’ option in WhatsApp settings. From there on, they can enable the ‘Dark’ mode from the ‘Theme’ option in chats.

Users on Android 10 and iOS 13 can use dark mode by directly enabling it in system settings which applies a ‘Dark’ theme to the entire phone.

WhatsApp claims to have designed the feature keeping readability and information hierarchy in mind, it said in the post. The chat bubble for texts received is light grey in colour while the chat bubble for texts sent to other users is dark green in colour across a dark grey background.

WhatsApp has been hinting about enabling ‘dark mode’ since 2018. It had rolled out the feature for its beta app users back in January. The Facebook-owned messaging platform is also testing the feature for its desktop version, WhatsApp web according to previous reports.

The Dark Mode feature will be rolled out to over two billion users worldwide in the coming days, the company said.