WhatsApp rolls out new update for iOS users

WhatsApp has introduced a new update for iOS users, adding new features.

The new update brings the version to 2.21.71. With the new update, the messaging platform has updated image and video previews so that users can see more of the media in chat.

Apart from this, “all participants in a group can now change the Disappearing Messages setting by default.”

Previously, the feature was available for only group admins. Admins can control the settings by changing the "Edit Group Info" setting.

The new update comes soon after the platform had been testing the update with beta users. It had allowed group members to turn on/off disappearing messages in the beta. This is now rolling out to all users as part of the update launched earlier this week.

WhatsApp introduced the option to use disappearing messages on the platform in November last year.

The feature enables users to send individual or group chat messages that disappear after seven days on the platform when disappearing messages is turned on.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, it is also testing a new 24 hour expiration time for its disappearing messages.WABetaInfo is an online portal that tracks the latest developments in the Facebook-owned messaging app.

The new update is still in development with no specific details as to when the feature may be made available to users, as per the report.